Snax's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Several individuals have showcased brilliant performances in major BGMI tournaments and garnered a dedicated fanbase soon after. Raj "Snax" Varma is one such esports player whose sheer grit and dedication have helped him secure his place among the best players in India. The "DP King" needs no introduction to fans and players across the country.

Apart from being a pro athlete, Snax is also a popular YouTuber. His videos that offer tips and tricks have helped a lot of young players get better at the game. The star is currently trying out different games but still streams BGMI often, remaining loyal to the game that shaped his career.

Details of BGMI star Snax that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Snax's interactive livestreams and stunning gameplay have helped him gather a huge fanbase. These fans head over to the game and search for his ID to send him friend requests, hoping for an opportunity to play with their idol. Snax's ID in the popular BR title is 585127130.

Fans can also find his in-game profile using his IGN - Leoleooooooooo. However, players must remember that Snax frequently changes his IGN.

Seasonal stats and rank

Snax only plays classic matches when livestreaming Battlegrounds Mobile India on YouTube. In the previous season, he had pushed his rank to the Ace Master tier. In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 he has already reached the Crown IV tier, gathering 3820 points.

Snippet showing BGMI star Snax's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Snax has only played 32 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, along with his squad, he has emerged victorious in only 4 of those matches and has reached the top ten in 17 matches.

The star has managed to deal a total of 37877.0 damage with an average damage of 1183.7. Furthermore, Snax has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 5.94 and has outclassed 190 enemies.

The pro player's impressive marksmanship is evident in his headshot percentage of 20.5. He also has an average survival time of 12.0 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 14.8.

Snax's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 39 finishes with 3344 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Snax's stats were recorded while writing and will change as the ongoing season progresses.

YouTube earnings

A few weeks ago, Snax left Team XO, wishing to ply his trade in another organization. However, he is yet to join any esports organization as a BGMI player.

As of now, Snax is an integral part of the S8UL content creation team (managed by 8Bit Creatives agency). His major source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which currently has 1.38 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Raj Varma earned between $635 - $10.2K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 10.1K new subscribers during this period. These stats show Snax's steep rise as a content creator as well.

Note: Although popular streamers (including Snax) have been streaming BGMI on YouTube, Indian gamers are advised against playing the title as it has been blocked by the Indian government.

