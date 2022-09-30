DRX vs Buffalo: League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

South Korean team DRX (previously known as DragonX) will soon be battling it out against Vietnamese seed Saigon Buffalo on the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Saigon Buffalo began their Worlds 2022 journey with a bang as they managed to secure their first win against the Istanbul Wild Cats on the very first day of the international tournament.

Similarly, DRX secured a win against Chinese powerhouse Royal Never Give Up (RNG) on the same day.

Despite the fact that both teams have an identical win-loss record at the time of writing this article, many fans expect DRX to come out on top. DRX Deft placed the South Korean seed on a pedestal, displaying his flawless gameplay and decision-making skills during the DRX vs RNG game.

Preview of DRX vs Saigon Buffalo at League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-ins

Predictions

DRX is the fourth LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) seed to compete at Worlds 2022. Their start to the 2022 season was good, but they barely managed to secure a 50% win rate during the summer split.

During the DRX vs RNG series, the former demolished the latter in a 42-minute long game. The LCK seed secured four dragons, seven turrets, and a massive 7,100 gold lead, with Deft and Zeka playing crucial roles in the team's first win.

Saigon Buffalo is the second seed from the Vietnamese League of Legends pro scene, the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS).

Saigon Buffalo have made two international appearances (MSI and Worlds) during the 2022 season. They had a reasonably good season, securing a 58% win rate during the VCS.

Saigon Buffalo's ADC Nguyễn "Shogun" Văn Huy is considered by many to be the team's best player. During season 12, Shogun has played 10 unique champions, with Jinx, Aphelios, Xayah, Zeri, and Jhin being his top picks.

That being said, after DRX beat the MSI 2022 winners, it would be safe to assume that the South Korean team may likely win their match against Saigon Buffalo on the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Head-to-head

DRX and Saigon Buffalo are yet to face each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

DRX played against RNG on the first day of Worlds 2022, with the former winning the best-of-one series.

Saigon Buffalo clashed with Turkish team Istanbul Wild Cats, with the Vietnamese team emerging victorious after a 34-minute long game.

Worlds 2022 Roster

Potential roster for DRX:

Kingen - Top

Pyosik - Jungle

Zeka - Mid

Deft - ADC

BeryL - Support

Potential roster for Saigon Buffalo:

Hasmed -Top

BeanJ - Jungle

Froggy -Mid

Shogun - ADC

Taki - Support

Livestream details

The DRX vs Saigon Buffalo series will be livestreamed on Riot Games' official Twitch channel on September 30, 2022 at 8:00 pm CDT, or 6:30 am IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Saigon Buffalo potentially defeat DRX? Yes No 0 votes so far