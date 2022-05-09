T1 vs Saigon Buffalo League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 Day 1: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The opening match of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to take place between T1 and Saigon Buffalo. This is not a big game by any means, but the hype surrounding this one is quite high as it is the first match of the tournament.

Apart from that, fans are eagerly waiting to witness T1 take to the stage once again after its 20-0 undefeated run in the LCK 2022 Spring Split. In any case, this match will probably be a walk in the park for T1.

If Saigon Buffalo manages to upset T1 by some miracle, it will definitely be a very interesting start to MSI 2022.

Preview of T1 vs Saigon Buffalo at League of Legends MSI 2022

Predictions

Saigon Buffalo had an up-and-down season in the League of Legends Vietnam Championship Series (VCS) 2022 Spring Split. The team managed to win 9 games and lost 5, thereby placing second during the regular season.

Overall, Saigon Buffalo always lagged behind the VCS 2022 Spring Split leaders, GAM Esports. On account of the second-place finish, the former had to play only one game in the playoffs against Team Secret to book a place in the finals.

It was a close match, and Saigon Buffalo won the same 3-2. However, during the finals, GAM Esports demolished Saigon Buffalo 3-1, which really put a dent in the team's overall stature.

Nevertheless, it is well known that to qualify for MSI 2022, a team needs to win its Spring Split. As it turns out, GAM Esports is unable to participate on account of national representation at the 31st SEA (South East Asia) Games. Thus, by default, Saigon Buffalo made its way into MSI 2022.

T1, on the other hand, is arguably the best team in the world right now. This roster managed not just to win the Spring Split of the LCK and stay undefeated, but broke a previous record that was held by none other than SKT itself back in 2015.

Apart from that, both Keria and Gumayusi broke records by individual players in the Spring Split and cemented their position as the best botlane duo in the world. Finally, T1's midlaner Faker seems to have found his old self back and is looking to demolish all competition.

As for predictions, T1 should have an easy and dominating victory in the opening match of MSI 2022.

Head-to-Head

T1 and Saigon Buffalo have faced each other only twice back during League of Legends MSI 2019. T1 won both those games quite comfortably. For trivia purposes, Saigon Buffalo was back then known as Phong Vu Buffalo.

Past Results

Previously, T1 has faced Gen.G in the finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split. T1 won that match in a dominating fashion.

Saigon Buffalo, on the other hand, faced GAM Esports in the finals of League of Legends VCS 2022 Spring Split and lost that match 3-1.

MSI 2022 potential rosters

T1:

Zeus - Top

Oner - Jungle

Faker - Mid

Gumayusi - ADC

Keria - Support

Saigon Buffalo:

Hasmed -Top

BeanJ - Jungle

Froggy -Mid

Shogun - ADC

Taki - Support

Livestream details

T1 vs Saigon Buffalo will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on May 10, 2022, at 1 AM PT/1:30 PM IST/8 AM GMT.

