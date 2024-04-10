"Dude gave me a starship!": IShowSpeed reacts to Logan Paul gifting him Tesla Cybertruck for helping him win at WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul has gifted Darren "IShowSpeed" a Tesla Cybertruck to show his gratitude for helping him out during the WWE WrestleMania XL US Championship title fight. For those unaware, YouTube streamer Darren surprised everyone in the arena after unveiling himself dressed as the PRIME mascot and managed to save Paul at a critical juncture, getting RKO'd by Randy Orton in the process.

In a recent clip that has been doing the rounds, it seems Logan wanted to make it up to the 19-year-old content creator for going through the ordeal and gifted him one of the new Tesla Cybertrucks as a reward. He said:

"Okay IShowSpeed, because you helped me retain the United States Championship and you took that nasty RKO from Randy Orton. The PRIME Team wanted to get you a little something. Ready?"

IShowSpeed was ecstatic at the prospect and described the car as a "starship" after finding out about his gift:

"You got to f*cking stop this bro. You got to be lying bro. No way you gave me, no way this dude gave me a Starship!"

Logan Paul and the PRIME team gifts IShowSpeed a Tesla Cybertruck for his efforts on WrestleMania night last Sunday

On April 7, 2024, the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia saw the three-way battle between Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton for the US Championship title. All was not going well for Logan, the reigning champion. At one point, it seemed Randy would be able to finish him off and get the title, but Darren had other plans.

The YouTube streamer had disguised himself as the PRIME bottle mascot and pulled Paul out of the ring in the nick of time just as Randy Orton went for a finisher. Speed then started barking at Orton and got slammed by the professional wrestler with a spectacular RKO on the announcers' table.

The spectacle had the audience going crazy, but Logan Paul managed to recover in the time Randy took to deal with IShowSpeed and went on to win the match. However, the YouTuber was left with a neck brace after the fight, and the Tesla Cybertruck seems to be a gift from the PRIME team as a whole for his efforts on WrestleMania XL's second night.