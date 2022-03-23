Former Vlog Squad member Durte Dom wanted by LAPD after hit-and-run caught on camera

Durte Dom, a former member of David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, is wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department after a hit-and-run was reported and caught on camera. Police have put out a $1,000 reward for any information on the whereabouts of Durte, trying to speed up the process of arresting him for the misdemeanor.

Durte Dom was formerly a close friend of David Dobrik for many years, until multiple accusations of s**ual assault were made against him, which led to him being forced to leave the Vlog Squad. This started the downfall of his popularity. Along with getting fined for driving 75 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, his career as an online influencer would only worsen.

His most recent crazed stunt was launching an alleged $150,000 Tesla car into the air at high speeds on the streets of Los Angeles, which resulted in the Tesla crashing into a parked car and some trash cans.

The LAPD released a video compiling all the footage they've acquired of the incident, posting it to YouTube to spread awareness that they were looking for the suspect.

Durte Dom launches Tesla into the air and then into a parked car

The video shows multiple angles of Durte launching the Tesla over a large hill, with the vehicle being off the ground for just about two full seconds before diving bumper-first into the pavement, creating a loud scraping noise. After crashing into some trash cans, the car then rams into a parked vehicle, causing even more damage to the Tesla.

A short clip of the wreck is played, where someone amongst the crowd of onlookers asks if they should call the police, which someone else immediately turns down. They then said that everyone was fine and no one was injured enough to warrant any medical assistance.

LAPD's Central Traffic Division announced on Twitter that they are no longer asking for tips regarding the suspect, as they have confirmed his social media accounts and have reached out to him regarding the incident. They also shared multiple videos Durte Dom posted on his TikTok, which certainly implicated him as the person driving the vehicle.

LAPDCTD @LAPDCTD24 We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward. We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward. https://t.co/vFBASt8MQD

However, it seems that Durte has been non-compliant in his arrest and has been attempting to flee the LAPD. With such a serious crime being caught by multiple cameras and witnesses, along with the perpetrator himself, this may be the end of Durte Dom's online career.

