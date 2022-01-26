EA confirms three new Star Wars games from Respawn 

Electronic Arts announced today that three new Star Wars games are currently in development to some degree and each one of them will be developed by Respawn.

Aside from the great news that fans all over will be getting more franchise content, there is finally some confirmation on major projects that have been speculated upon.

In the post from Electronic Arts, three completely different genres were detailed. Those include the next game in the "Star Wars Jedi" series, a new first-person shooter, and a strategy game set in the same universe.

Not only were all of the genres revealed for the upcoming titles, but the studios behind them were as well.

Which development studios are behind the new EA and Respawn Star Wars titles

As an umbrella, Respawn is the core studio behind all three titles that were announced. However, there are sub-studios that will be taking on these projects with different directors tied to them by name. For those who are unfamiliar with what Respawn has recently done with Electronic Arts, they developed Apex Legends and Fallen Order.

In the announcement post, the first game confirmed was the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. Of course, most fans expected this announcement to be made soon and a trailer was even rumored just a month ago for The Game Awards.

That didn't happen, but fans now know the sequel is official. Stig Asmussen will be the Game Director once again, which is great news considering the reception of Fallen Order.

Next up was the first-person shooter, which will be led by Peter Hirschmann. He has a history in these games and Respawn is also known for making fantastic first-person shooters. This is another project with plenty of potential.

The Fallen Order sequel is confirmed. (Image via Electronic Arts)

Perhaps the most vague announcement was that of the upcoming strategy game. This project will be taken on by a new studio called Bit Reactor. Along with the studio, the strategy game will be helmed by Greg Foerstch.

He is another industry veteran with some great talent behind him, but fans will surely be clamoring for more information on this title.

Electronic Arts has had exclusive rights to Star Wars titles for years now, and that will end in about a year. Many were wondering if the contract ending would mean an end to EA Star Wars games, but based on this announcement, that doesn't seem likely and more are clearly on the way.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul