EA FC 24 Best U21 players confirmed

EA Sports has showcased a new set of cards for EA FC 24, which comprises the best talents from the worlds of men's and women's football. These names might be young, but they have already created a deep impression in the world of professional football. Some of them have already become mainstays at their respective clubs, while others are on an upward trajectory.

Due to their age and talent, each of these cards will be highly sought after across different game modes in EA FC 24. These names will be in particularly high demand in the Career Mode, where they could go on to become elite talents within a few seasons. They will also have their passionate followers in Ultimate Team 24, and some of these footballers could eventually become part of promos like Future Stars. So, let's take a look at who the best U-21 talents of this year's release are.

The best U21 players of EA FC 24

Lena Oberdorf 87

Jude Bellingham 86

Jamal Musiala 86

Pedri 86

Florian Wirtz 85

Trinity Rodman 84

Lauren James 83

Gavi 83

Josko Gvardiol 82

Nuno Mendes 82

Eduardo Camavinga 81

Alex Balde 81

Jule Brand 81

Maya Le Tissier 81

Melchie Dumornay 81

Karim Adeyemi 80

Moises Caicedo 80

Arnau Martinez 80

Kouassi 80

Ryan Gravenberch 79

For the first time, the top U21 talents are a combined list comprising the biggest names from both men's and women's football. Lena Oberdorf is already considered a global superstar despite being early in their career, while Trinity Rodman and Lauren James are recognizable names to many.

Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham is joined at the top by fellow Barcelona star Pedri and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala. Musiala has received a huge upgrade in EA FC 24, thanks to his sensational club form in the 2022-23 season.

The rest of the names might have a low overall, but all of them have great potential. While they will be favorites to be present in upcoming promos in Ultimate Team, each of them will be a formidable choice in Career Mode.