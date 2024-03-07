EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees for February; Harry Kane leads the way

EA Sports has announced the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees for February, with Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane leading the pack. The English striker has been in fine form this season, showcasing why the reigning German champions signed him from Spurs. With his stunning goalscoring performances this season, he is the favorite to win the POTM award.

As always, the winner of this vote will receive a boosted SBC item in Ultimate Team. This makes the latest batch of EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees even more exciting, as the list contains several names that can prove to be overpowered in the game's current meta if they are given the right boosts to their stats and overall rating.

Harry Kane is the star of the show in the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees for February

Despite trailing behind Bayer Leverkusen in the title race this season, Bayern Munich's dominance in German football has been undeniable. Their signing of English striker Harry Kane was heralded as a career-redefining move for the former Spurs forward, and he has proved his worth with his performances. His inclusion in the latest EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees is a testament to his consistency.

However, as the current league leader, Leverkusen also dominates this POTM nominee roster. Three out of the six players in this list are from their club, with both full-backs in contention. This speaks volumes about how impressive they have been.

Which players have been nominated?

The vote for the latest POTM SBC will be closely contested, as all six players have had an exceptional month and can prove to be excellent on the virtual pitch. These include:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Kevin Stoger (VFL Bochum)

Most of these players already possess impressive special cards in Ultimate Team. Jeremie Frimpong is arguably the biggest fan-favorite when it comes to the in-game meta, with his TOTY item being regarded as the best RB in the game. Alejandro Grimaldo and Florian Wirtz also have multiple special cards, with the latter even receiving a POTM SBC in previous months.

However, Harry Kane is definitely the biggest star in this list of EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees. While he also has a 93-rated TOTY honorable mentions item in Ultimate Team, gamers will be excited at the prospect of an even better SBC item for the Englishman.