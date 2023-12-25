EA FC 24 Christmas Cheers SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Christmas Cheers SBC is arguably one of the best fodder challenges to have been released in Ultimate Team this year. This challenge is easy to complete and can be done for minimal costs or free. In return, you'll earn a tradeable pack that costs 50,000 coins on the market.

This SBC is a must-complete for beginners and veterans alike. The stipulations of the EA FC 24 Christmas Cheers SBC might not be complex, but they warrant a thorough analysis.

All EA FC 24 Christmas Cheers SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Christmas Cheers SBC is extremely simple to complete, as mentioned earlier, and it has only one task. While certain conditions are associated with this challenge, they're not too hard to fulfill.

Expand Tweet

Task - Christmas Cheers

Leagues: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

The EA FC 24 Christmas Cheers SBC can be completed for as low as 2,500 coins as the conditions of the solo task are simple. However, you can use cards from your Ultimate Team inventory to save all coins. Coupled with that, you can always grind different modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn more cards for free.

This fodder challenge is live in EA FC 24 for the next six days and 22 hours (as of December 24), and it can be completed only once. Once completed, you'll earn a Tradeable Rare Players Pack.

This pack contains 12 player items, with all of them being Rare in nature. It usually costs 50,000 coins on the market, so earning it by completing this simple SBC is quite profitable.

Additionally, plenty of valuable cards are currently available in the packs. Getting a few of them can be hugely beneficial, even if they aren't useable in your squad. Since they are tradeable, you can always make some hefty profits from the Ultimate Team market.