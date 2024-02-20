EA FC 24 Fantasy FUT promo leaked: Expected features and more

The EA FC 24 Fantasy FUT promo is all set to appear next in Ultimate Team if the rumors are to be believed. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has shared the information on their X account, and there's ample reason for fans to be excited about what's likely coming next. Additionally, this will also mark the return of the Fantasy FUT promo in Ultimate Team, having previously appeared in FIFA 23.

So far, EA Sports hasn't directly confirmed the upcoming release of the EA FC 24 Fantasy FUT promo. However, the biggest hint available as of this writing is in the form of Season 4 Act 2 rewards.

One of the milestones offers players a Fantasy FUT player pick option. Hence, it's pretty safe to assume that the Fantasy FUT promo has already been added to the game's code and will appear soon.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Fantasy FUT promo in Ultimate Team?

As of this writing, the Future Stars promo is ongoing in Ultimate Team. The recent set of cards has special items for both active footballers and legends of the game. While the latest additions have been pretty popular with the fans, the EA FC 24 Fantasy FUT promo could take things to the next level.

Expand Tweet

According to FUT Sheriff, the promo is all set to begin on Friday, February 23, 2024. It's the same date when the Future Stars promo will be coming to an end, and the items will be removed from the packs.

As for the launch time, the new cards are expected to arrive at 6 pm UK time. This is the typical routine that EA Sports has followed since EA FC 24's launch on September 29, 2023.

What to expect from the EA FC 24 Fantasy FUT promo

Last year, the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo featured special cards of active footballers and Heroes. This could be repeated, and a new set of Heroes is much needed at this stage of the game.

Additionally, all cards are likely to have a dynamic nature - they will be eligible for upgrades based on the fulfillment of certain conditions in real life. The potential upgrade system could elevate to a new level with the introduction of playstyles in this year's Ultimate Team.

Readers are advised to remember that all information in this article is purely speculative at this point, and they should refrain from drawing any premature conclusions.