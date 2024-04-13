EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution guide: Requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution has been released along with the TOTS Warm Up Series. As players await the announcement of this year's Team of the Season cards, which are arguably the best in the game due to their massive boosts, the recently launched EVO is a way for gamers to keep their Ultimate Teams up to the mark.

What's more, the Formidable In-Form Evolution is free and therefore can be taken advantage of without spending any more coins which most players are saving up for the TOTS series anyway. Without further ado, this is a guide to the EVO with each requirement explained and meta cards to use listed below.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution and the best players to use

In-form cards are a staple in the game, released every week as part of TOTWs. As EA FC 24 enters the latter half of its gaming cycle, almost all players are expected to have a couple in their squads. Regardless, here are the requirements needed for a card to be eligible for the EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution:

Rarity: In-Form (TOTW)

Overall Rating: Maximum of 91

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum of 8

PlayStyles+: Maximum of 1

As is evident from the comparatively low threshold of the requirements, numerous TOTW cards are eligible for the evolution. However, here's a list of the top five meta cards to use for the EVO for best results:

Mohammed Salah- 91 (Team of the Week 10)

Caroline Hansen- 91 (Team of the Week 11)

Vinícius Júnior- 90 (Team of the Week 22)

Virgil van Dijk- 90 (Team of the Week 5)

Salma Paralluelo- 89 (Team of the Week 30)

Salah and Hansen's evolved versions are some of the highest-rated cards that can be evolved in the promo, while Vinicius and Paralluelo bring up the rear. Virgil van Dijk's 90-rated TOTW can also become a formidable defensive card. That said, players should also consider their current teams while choosing which to evolve.

All upgrades and challenges in the EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution

As a free EVO, the EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution will not provide a huge bonus to these cards. Much like previous iterations, this one is also broken up into two parts, with cards getting upgraded after completing their respective set of challenges.

Here's a list of all the challenges and their consequent rewards:

Level 1

Challenges #1: Play three Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Challenge #2: Play two Champions matches using tour active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall Rating : +1

+1 Shooting: +1

Passing: +1

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +1

+ Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Level 2

Challenges #1: Win five Squad Battles or Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player in each game (Minimum difficulty Semi-Pro)

Challenge #2: Play two Champions matches using tour active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Physical: +1

+ Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Completing both levels of the EA FC 24 Formidable In-Form Evolution will benefit the EVO player with a well-rounded upgrade across the board, along with the bonus of strong PlayStyles.