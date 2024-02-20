EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC will be available very soon in Ultimate Team. This news has been shared on X by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania and comes ahead of the official confirmation from the French football association. Terrier was one of the three nominees and seems to have managed to beat none other than Kylian Mbappe.

As of this writing, the official results of the poll aren't out, so all information is purely speculative in nature. That said, certain predictions can be made regarding the EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC since, typically, POTM SBCs follow a set pattern in Ultimate Team.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC in Ultimate Team?

Usually, the results of monthly polls are first declared by Ligue 1 authorities, and it's usually done a week before the SBC is dropped in Ultimate Team. While EA Sports can change the schedule when it comes to SBCs at any moment, the EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC will likely appear next week.

Moreover, it has already been confirmed by EA Sports that there won't be any Ligue 1 SBC this week in Ultimate Team.

The window between February 25 and February 29 seems to be the most sensible one as of now. That said, readers are advised to refrain from premature speculation regarding the release date. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed completion guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much will the EA FC 24 Martin Terrier Ligue 1 POTM SBC cost?

POTM SBCs have ended up on different ends of the spectrum in the past. While SBCs featuring Aubameyang and Bulka have been affordable, those containing Kylian Mbappe have been super expensive. It's more than likely that Martin Terrier's SBC will be on the cheaper side of things, which will certainly make him far more accessible.

That said, readers are advised to keep a budget between 55,000 and 70,000 coins based on the current market trends. The prices of fodder can rise in the future, and gamers should save some from their current collection to reduce the final costs.