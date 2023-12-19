EA FC 24 leak hints at Alexia Putellas arriving as a Winter Wildcards player

With the Winter Wildcards promo rumored to arrive soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, a recent leak suggests that Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas will be part of the roster. The FC Barcelona Femini superstar is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world of women's football, and her overall rating and attributes in the game are indicative of her status in the sport.

Winter Wildcards is a returning promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. It was introduced in FIFA 22 and immediately became a fan favorite due to the overpowered nature of the featured players. If leaks are to be believed, this trend is likely to continue this year as well, especially with players like Alexia Putellas being rumored to be included on the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Alexia Putellas is rumored to be part of the Winter Wildcards promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

FC Barcelona Femini is arguably the most dominant team in the history of women's football, securing a host of titles last season and receiving incredibly high overall ratings in EA FC 24. Their star playmaker, Alexia Putellas, is one of the game's highest-rated players, rivaling the likes of Mbappe and Haaland, and has been leaked to be part of the Winter Wildcards event.

She already has a Nike MadReady version in Ultimate Team this year, but that card possesses the same rating and attributes as those of the base version. So, including her on the Winter Wildcards roster will provide her first upgrade in EA FC 24.

What will Winter Wildcards Putellas look like?

The former Balon d'Or winner is already considered one of the most overpowered and versatile players in the game's current meta. She has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, along with a plethora of useful PlayStyles. While the exact overall rating and stats of her Winter Wildcards item are unknown, FIFATradingRomania predicts she will be 93-rated with these stats:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 92

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 74

Physicality: 80

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk also being leaked as Winter Wilcards players, the promo could potentially be the most exciting and engaging event released so far in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team game cycle.