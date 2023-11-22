EA FC 24 leak hints at Brazilian icon coming to the Thunderstruck promo

Brazilian icon Kaka is the latest EA FC 24 leak, who is now expected to arrive as a special card in the upcoming Thunderstruck promo. The latest leak has been shared online by reliable leaker and content specialist FUT Scoreboard, who posted the information on their X account. The Brazilian becomes the newest addition to a list of leaks, including other notable names like Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho.

The Thunderstruck promo is a brand-new addition to the FC series and will be making its Ultimate Team debut on November 24. EA Sports confirmed the release date and time earlier, but players have had to rely on leaks to get information about the upcoming cards.

Kaka will undoubtedly be a significant attraction for many EA FC 24 players, thanks to his possible key stats and the national links with fellow Brazilian superstars.

Kaka Thunderstruck promo Icon card could be high on the wishlist of many EA FC 24 players

Expand Tweet

So far, Kaka only has one Icon card, his base version, and it's slightly mixed in performance. That could change very soon once the Thunderstruck promo goes live in two days. This promo will feature unique cards of active footballers and former legends who have retired from the game.

Leaks have also hinted that Kaka's Thunderstruck Icon card will also have chances to get upgrades. In fact, this will be applicable for all the upcoming promo icons based on fulfilling certain conditions. This has been leaked accidentally due to an error from EA Sports.

Like other promos, the upcoming one will add new cards via SBCs and objectives. However, Kaka will likely be included in packs, and players must hope to get lucky and pack him. The odds are expected to be very low, as filling icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is always challenging.

It remains to be seen which other icons and regular footballers will be included in the promo. Additionally, the Black Friday events are expected to commence later tonight, on November 22. Players can expect plenty of exciting content, including flash challenges and discounted packs that they can get with coins and FC Points.