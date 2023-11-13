EA FC 24 leak hints at Megan Rapinoe arriving as an End of an Era SBC

With Megan Rapinoe recently playing the final game of her illustrious footballing career, she is rumored to arrive as an End of an Era SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. As a key figure in the USWNT, she is often regarded as one of the pioneers in women's football, impressing worldwide audiences over the years with her consistent performances.

Being a vocal advocate for the female side of the sport, Megan Rapinoe is also somewhat of a polarizing figure in the community. However, her abilities on the pitch are undeniable, and her retirement certainly deserves an End of an Era SBC being released in her honor.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

End of an Era Megan Rapinoe has been leaked as an upcoming SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The addition of women to Ultimate Team has provided gamers with more special cards than ever before in EA FC 24. Each promo has both male and female athletes in the official roster, giving fans plenty of options when building squads. With End of an Era Megan Rapinoe being leaked to arrive soon as an SBC, her rumored card will definitely be overpowered in the current meta.

End of an Era items are usually indicative of how impressive a player's career has been, and with the legendary USWNT winger being one of the most decorated players in the sport, she has the potential to receive a massive boost.

What will End of an Era Megan Rapinoe look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts she could receive a +5 upgrade over her 85-rated base version and possess the following key stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 90

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 51

Physicality: 79

While these stats are purely speculative, they are indicative of how impressive she was at the peak of her career. She already possesses four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, as well as the First Touch and Dead ball PlayStyles. The combination of these attributes could possibly make her one of the most overpowered wingers in EA FC 24.

With the likes of Alex Morgan and Trailblazers Sophia Smith already being some of the most popular attacking choices in Ultimate Team, End of an Era Megan Rapinoe will be easy to accommodate into a squad.