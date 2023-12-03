EA FC 24 leak hints at Moises Caicedo arriving as a Radioactive SBC

The Radioactive promo is off to an amazing start in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media suggests that new Chelsea FC signing Moises Caicedo will arrive as an SBC during the event. The midifelder arrived at the London club this summer, and is definitely amongst the most promising prospects in the Premier league at the moment.

Moises Caicedo is also an excellent prospect to be included in the Radioactive promo roster. The event features players who would usually be hard to accommodate into a squad due to their nationality, club or league. However, these items offer unique chemistry boosts that makes them count as two players in EA FC 24's chem system, boosting their viability immensely.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Moises Caicedo rumored to arrive as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Promo cards being leaked in advance is the new norm in the world of Ultimate Team. The entire Radioactive roster, and the recently released Milan Skriniar and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBCs were leaked accurately, leading to many believing that Moises Caicedo will arrive as an SBC in EA FC 24 soon as well.

Being from Ecuador, gamers would've found it difficult to add a promo version of Caicedo in their starting lineup, but the Radioactive event is different. These players automatically receive atleast two chemistry points when added to the lineup, making them extremely useful in squad-building scenarios. Not only will Caicedo receive adequate chemistry himself, he will also provide a better boost to players from the Premier League, Ecuador, or Chelsea FC.

What will Radioactive Moises Caicedo look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored SBC item are unknown, FUT Sheriff has predicted that Radioactive Moises Caicedo could possibly be 87-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 78

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 85

Physicality: 83

With stats like these, he could potentially be an elite-tier midfielder in the game's current meta. His base gold card was rather underwhelming due to his low overall rating, but he already possesses some useful PlayStyles, which can be improved upon even further with an inclusion in the latest promo. The combination of pace, dribbling, passing, and defending abilities are ideal for the position of a central defensive midfielder.