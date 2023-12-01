EA FC 24 Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Radioactive promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang receiving the first SBC version of the event. The former Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC striker is widely regarded as one of the fastest attackers in the world, and this boosted version has somewhat restored him to his former glory by imbuing him with the stats needed to excel in-game.

This is a brand new promo idea in Ultimate Team this year, making the process of achieving full chemistry extremely easy. These Radioactive cards count as two players in terms of providing league, nation, and team-based chemistry links, making them valuable additions to any squad. This also makes the latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC even more enticing.

Aubameyang has arrived as the first Radioactive player SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Being Gabonese and currently playing for Marseille in Ligue 1, Aubameyang is rather hard to fit into a squad due to chemistry issues. However, his latest Radioactive card will automatically be on two chemistry points due to the new system, and he can achieve full chemistry with just a Ligue 1 manager. This makes the SBC quite appealing in EA FC 24.

Alongside the improved chemistry benefits, the former Premier League and Bundesliga striker has also received a massive upgrade and now possesses the following stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 88

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 43

Physicality: 75

How to unlock Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this special card consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations. These are the restrictions mentioned in the requirements:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 100,000 coins, which is primarily due to the price of 85-rated fodder players and Team of the Week items in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can easily reduce this cost by using untradeable items from their club and crafting various Upgrade SBCs, including the 82+ TOTW Player Pick SBC.

Is it worth unlocking Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

The concept of additional chemistry boosts makes all Radioactive players extremely useful in the world of Ultimate Team. The Gabonese striker is especially tempting due to his overpowered stats and the Rapid PlayStyle+.

He also has the Finesse, Trivela, Flair, and Chip Shot PlayStyles, making him the complete attacking package in the current meta of EA FC 24. He will also be amazing for providing chemistry to Ligue 1 players.