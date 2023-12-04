EA FC 24 leak hints at new promo featuring family members in Ultimate Team

With the Radioactive promo halfway through its duration in EA FC 24, a new leak has surfaced on social media suggesting that the next promo will feature family members in Ultimate Team. This is an extremely intriguing concept that could potentially introduce some very overpowered special items for gamers.

This information continues the trend of future promos being leaked well before their arrival in Ultimate Team. The entire roster of the ongoing Radioactive event was also leaked in advance, and while the name of the leaked promo has not been disclosed, the concept and card design are certainly exciting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from X/FUT Sheriff.

An amazing upcoming EA FC 24 Ultimate Team promo has been leaked on social media

FUT Sheriff is widely regarded as one of the most consistent and reliable leakers when it comes to information about Ultimate Team, and the account has continued to deliver for EA FC 24. Based on the latest leak, the upcoming promo will include special versions of players who are related to each other, with the Thuram brothers being used as an example.

Which players will be included in this rumored promo in EA FC 24?

While the roster has not been revealed, FUT Sheriff used the example of Kephren and Marcus Thuram to demonstrate the promo concept while also revealing the rumored card design. These are the predicted stats assigned to an 89-rated Marcus Thuram:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 87

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 55

Physicality: 84

Similarly, his brother Kephren, who rose to prominence last year and had several overpowered versions in FIFA 23, is rumored to be 89-rated with these stats:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 82

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 87

Physicality: 90

Besides these two, there are other relatives who are currently active at the pinnacle of footballing competitions across the world. This includes the following superstars:

Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez

Jurrien Timber and Quinten Timber

Reece James and Lauren James

Jude Bellingham and Jobe Bellingham

This promo could also include Hero or Icon items in EA FC 24, as many of these retired legends now have their younger relatives playing football at the highest level.