EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the Base Icon Upgrade SBC that was initially added to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team during Black Friday celebrations. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular and rewarding SBCs in the game due to the potential of possibly obtaining an elite-tier Icon.

The requirements of the SBC have remained mostly unchanged, but the refresh timer and availability have been altered. Instead of being repeatable thrice over the course of its duration, it can now be completed twice in five days, with a refresh arriving after the initial five days. This allows gamers to get their hands on a total of four such Base Icon Upgrade packs in EA FC 24.

The Base Icon Upgrade SBC has returned to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icons are undoubtedly some of the most coveted players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team due to their overpowered stats and abilities, as well as the boost they provide to the overall team chemistry. These legendary players fetch a high price in the transfer market, and gamers can now try their luck to obtain one of the best players in the game via the Base Icon Upgrade SBC.

The Icon roster has gone through some major changes this year. Not only does it feature both male and female players now, but the number of base versions has been reduced to one instead of three for each Icon. This makes these Base versions even rarer and more desirable.

How to complete the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to its previous release, the SBC can once again be completed by submitting two segments with the following requirements:

86-rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is a little lower than the price of its predecessor due to the newly-released TOTW player Pick SBC reducing the price of in-form items in the current state of the transfer market. Gamers can further reduce these costs by using untradeable items from their clubs or grinding various Upgrade SBCs to obtain fodder.

Is it worth completing the Base Icon Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

These are some of the most overpowered and expensive players up for grabs in the latest Icon player pack:

Ronaldo Nazario

Pele

Ronaldinho

Mia Hamm

Johan Cruyff

Ruud Gullit

Eusebio

Jairzinho

Zico

Zinedine Zidane

Paulo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

All these players are worth millions of coins in the transfer market, making the SBC worth a shot for most Ultimate Team enthusiasts.