EA FC 24 leak hints at Neymar arriving as a Versus Ice player

The Winter Wildcards event is nearing its conclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and leaks suggest that the Versus promo is up next, with Neymar being rumored to arrive as a Versus Ice item. The Brazilian superstar is the ideal candidate to headline any promo roster in the game, as he is undoubtedly one of the most popular and overpowered players on the virtual pitch.

This is a returning promo idea from previous years implemented earlier in FIFA 22. While there is no confirmation about whether the concept surrounding the promo has remained unchanged or not, the inclusion of players like Neymar should create a lot of hype around the event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Neymar is rumored to be part of the Versus promo as an Ice player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The previous iteration of this promo included the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Marcus Rashford and Federico Valverde, with each player having a Fire and Ice version. These versions featured unique boosts to their stats, skill moves and weak foot capabilities, but the system appears to be different in EA FC 24, especially with a leak hinting at Neymar being an Ice player.

If these new promo leaks are to be believed, players like Heung Min Son, Neymar and Eduardo Camavinga will be part of the promo as Ice players, with Fire players yet to be leaked.

What will Versus Ice Neymar look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Brazilian superstar already possesses an amazing Thunderstruck item this year, which has now been upgraded to 92-rated after Al Hilal secured the necessary amount of wins in the ROSHN Saudi League.

While the exact overall rating and stats of his new card are unknown, FIFATradingRomania has made a prediction based on his previous card, suggesting he will be 93-rated with these stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 42

Physicality: 68

The former PSG and FC Barcelona forward is always overpowered on the virtual pitch due to his five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot, and is even more effective in the current meta of EA FC 24 due to his various useful PlayStyles. With special versions of Neymar always in high demand, this leaked Versus Ice card will be no different.