EA FC 24 leak hints at Neymar being part of the Thunderstruck promo

The Thunderstruck promo will begin soon as part of the Black Friday festivities in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Neymar being leaked as one of its inclusions. This Brazilian phenom is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation and is amazing on the virtual pitch. Unfortunately, Neymar was recently injured while playing for his national team, which could potentially sideline him for an extended period of time.

This will mean that he can not receive any performance-based special cards in-game during his absence, which makes him the perfect candidate to be added to the Thunderstruck roster in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUTScoreboard.

Neymar is rumored to arrive as a Thunderstruck player in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

If leaks are to be believed, Black Friday celebrations in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will feature an unprecedented amount of special content, with the best Team of the Week and Thunderstruck items being up for grabs. Neymar is rumored to be part of the latter. His popularity among gamers is expected to make the Black Friday promo even more entertaining.

Ultimate Team veterans are well aware of how overpowered the Brazilian attacker is on the virtual pitch. The former PSG and FC Barcelona winger currently plays for Al Hilal in the ROSHN Saudi League, with his base version already being considered as one of the best gold attackers in-game.

What will Thunderstruck Neymar look like?

Based on leaks and rumors, Thunderstruck players will be dynamic in nature and will receive upgrades in EA FC 24 based on their teams' performances in real life. FUT Scoreboard predicts that Neymar will be 90-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 84

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 38

Physicality: 62

His combination of five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, along with his Trickster PlayStyle+ and amazing attributes, will make him an elite-tier forward in this game's current meta. While he is not as easy to accommodate into a squad this year due to him moving away from PSG, his Brazilian nationality will prove to be useful for obtaining full chemistry.

There are also plenty of amazing Saudi League players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team that can be used to link him — including his teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, who has a special version in the FC Pro Live promo.