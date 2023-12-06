EA FC 24 leak hints at Paulo Dybala winning Serie A POTM award for November

Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala is rumored to have won the Serie A POTM award for November and could possibly arrive as an SBC soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. He has continued his sensational form from last season in the current campaign, leading AS Roma to several victories and earning various special versions in Ultimate Team.

This will be his first POTM version for AS Roma since his arrival at the club last season from Juventus. The Serie A legend can potentially be extremely overpowered in the current meta of EA FC 24.

However, the road to this award was not easy, as he faced stiff competition from several other top performers like Lautaro Martinez and Domenico Berardi.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

Paulo Dybala leaked as the upcoming Serie A POTM SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

As always, the winner of this fan vote will arrive as a Serie A POTM SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This will allow gamers to get their hands on a special boosted version of Paulo Dybala by exchanging the required fodder players.

This is exciting news for gamers using Serie A squads in Ultimate Team, especially with how impressive the Argentine maestro is in the game's current meta.

He already possesses two Team of the Week cards this year, a testament to how important he has been for AS Roma in the league. With him always being a formidable force on the virtual pitch, his rumored POTM SBC card could eclipse his previous in-form items.

What will Serie A POTM Dybala look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the card's exact overall rating and stats are unknown, FIFATradingRomania predicts that the SBC item will be similar to his latest in-form card. He is rumored to be 88-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 90

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 43

Physicality: 63

If these stats prove to be true, he will undoubtedly be highly sought-after by fans using Serie A teams in Ultimate Team. He possesses the dribbling, shooting, and passing stats to be an excellent playmaking attacker in any formation. He also has several important PlayStyles to boost his performance even further.