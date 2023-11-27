EA FC 24 leak hints at the Radioactive promo arriving in Ultimate Team

With the Thunderstruck promo being underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, leaks on social media have already surfaced, suggesting that the Radioactive promo will be next in line. While not much is known about the theme of the event or the cards included on the roster, one can only assume that EA Sports will continue its streak of delivering impressive content.

There have been plenty of entertaining promos already in EA FC 24, providing gamers with more special versions of players than ever before. The latest Black Friday festivities introduced the Thunderstruck promo, which has eclipsed its predecessors with the number of special cards in packs, SBCs, objectives, and Store packs, keeping gamers occupied. This has raised the bar for future events.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/DonkTrading.

The Radioactive promo is rumored to arrive soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Expand Tweet

EA Sports has done an incredible job of keeping things fresh so far this year when it comes to promo concepts and card designs.

While there have been fan-favorite events from past years like Road to the Knockouts and Centurions, new and entertaining additions like Trailblazers, Triple Threat, and Thunderstruck were also introduced. This makes the rumors surrounding the new Radioactive promo even more enticing.

The Thunderstruck event still has a few days left to go, so the recent leaks have not provided fans with too much information regarding the upcoming promo. While FUT Sheriff only announced the name, DonkTrading took to social media to leak the official card design, with Lionel Messi being used as an example player.

Which players will be included in the Radioactive promo of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

There have been no leaks or speculations regarding the players involved in this event. However, with most big names of the footballing world already receiving special cards in Ultimate Team, here are the most likely athletes to be featured on the promo roster:

Lionel Messi

Wissam Ben Yedder

Youcef Atal

Sam Kerr

Alexia Putelas

Virgil van Dijk

Alex Morgan

Fridolina Rolfo

Matthijs De Ligt

Eder Militao

Asisat Oshoala

Achraf Hakimi

These are some of the most popular and overpowered players in EA FC 24 who are yet to receive boosted promo cards in Ultimate Team, making them potential candidates for the lineup.