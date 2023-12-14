The Team of the Group Stages (TOTGS) promo begins soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak suggests that Vincenzo Grifo will arrive as an objective/SBC during the event. There have been multiple leaks about the objective/SBC players that will be released during this promo, with the Italian winger being the latest inclusion.

UEFA Club competitions are some of the most exciting and prestigious tournaments in the sport. While the Champions League is certainly the ultimate prize, the Europa League is not far behind in terms of quality. Bundesliga side Freiburg has been rather impressive so far in the Group Stages, with their star player, Vincenzo Grifo, being rumored to be part of the TOTGS promo in EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Grifo is rumored to receive an objective or SBC card during the TOTGS event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The TOTGS promo is a fan-favorite event in the world of Ultimate Team and has been a recurring aspect of the series since FIFA 17. The promo has been confirmed to be next in line in EA FC 24 as well, with the entire roster being leaked on social media. Italian winger Vincenzo Grifo is the latest athlete to be rumored as part of the lineup.

Bundesliga teams often perform particularly well in the Europa League, with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Frankfurt, in particular, putting on impressive displays in recent years. Freiburg has continued the streak in the current campaign, losing only to group leaders West Ham and qualifying for the knockout stages.

What will TOTGS Grifo look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts he will be 88-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 86

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 47

Physicality: 74

While he certainly won't be elite tier in the current meta of EA FC 24, Grifo possesses the potential to be a viable option for Bundesliga squads in Ultimate Team. If he is released as an objective, the free nature of this TOTGS Grifo card will definitely make him a popular item amongst gamers due to his high overall rating. Those who do not wish to use him in their squads can alternatively unlock him to submit to future SBCs as well.