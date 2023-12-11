EA FC 24 leaks hint at Griezmann and Hakimi arriving as TOTGS players 

The Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo has been leaked as the next event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Achraf Hakimi being rumored as inclusions. These superstar athletes have been instrumental in their teams' victories so far in the Champions League, and it makes perfect sense for them to be part of the promo roster.

TOTGS is a recurring promo that arrives every year in Ultimate Team, and EA FC 24 is no different. The developers have done an excellent job of introducing promos every week with creative ideas and concepts. However, events like these have stood the test of time due to how they incorporate real-life footballing events like the Champions League in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

Griezmann and Hakimi could potentially feature in the TOTGS promo of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The UEFA Champions League group stages are approaching their conclusion, and plenty of impressive performances have shaped the results across various groups. Players like Antoine Griezmann and Achraf Hakimi have played a massive part in their side's success in the group stages, making them excellent candidates for the TOTGS promo in EA FC 24.

These athletes are not only amazing in real life but also extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch.

What will TOTGS Griezmann look like?

Expand Tweet

Antoine Griezmann already possesses a host of special cards in EA FC 24. He has three 89-rated special versions, including TOTW, Trailblazers, and a Player of the Month SBC. With so many special items being similarly rated, itsZTradingZ predicts that his TOTGS card will be the same and boast the following stats:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 90

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 59

Physicality: 76

He is notorious for his Finesse PlayStyle+, which is among the most useful traits in the game's current meta.

What will TOTGS Hakimi look like?

Expand Tweet

Despite PSG struggling to secure favorable results in their group against teams like Newcastle United and AC Milan, Achrak Hakimi has been among their most consistent performers. The Moroccan wing-back is yet to receive any special items this year, and BobtheEAFCLeaks predicts that his TOTGS card will be 86-rated with these stats:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 77

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 82

Physicality: 82

If these stats prove to be accurate, he will undoubtedly be one of the best fullbacks in EA FC 24, similar to previous years in Ultimate Team.