EA FC 24 leaks hint at Lev Yashin and Hugo Sanchez arriving as Winter Wildcards Icons

The first set of Winter Wildcards Icons have been leaked on social media, with Lev Yashin and Hugo Sanchez being rumored to receive special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has already confirmed the various Icons who will be available as SBCs during this event, but this leak now hints at the addition of such special Icons into packs as well.

Based on the loading screen released by EA Sports in Ultimate Team, the Winter Wildcards promo will begin this Friday and will feature both regular players and boosted versions of Icons.

While most believed that these Icons will be available exclusively through SBCs, the latest leaks suggest that players like Yashin and Sanchez will also be available in packs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Lev Yashin and Hugo Sanchez are rumored to receive special versions during Winter Wildcards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Icons roster has been completely overhauled in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing EA Sports to release more special versions of legendary players. They now possess a single base version, allowing more room for boosted cards over the course of the year, including promos like Winter Wildcards.

Both Lev Yashin and Hugo Sanchez have now been leaked to be part of the upcoming promo.

What will Winter Wildcards Lev Yashin look like?

The legendary Russian goalkeeper is widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers of all time, which is evident from his base overall rating in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. He is the highest-rated keeper in the game, and his rumored special version could possibly be 93-rated with the following stats:

Diving: 94

Handling: 90

Kicking: 77

Reflexes: 95

Speed: 61

Positioning: 94

If these stats prove to be accurate, Yashin could potentially be the most expensive goalkeeper in the game and replace the SBC version of Peter Schmeichel in most people's squads.

What will Winter Wildcards Hugo Sanchez look like?

Similar to Yashin, Hugo Sanchez also does not have a special version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The former Real Madrid superstar is considered to be one of the undesirable Icons due to his three-star skills and three-star weak foot, but a boost to those attributes could make him usable on the virtual pitch.

FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 91-rated with these stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 92

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 43

Physicality: 74

If these stats prove to be accurate, Sanchez has the potential to be really overpowered in the pace-dominated meta of the game.