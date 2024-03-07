EA FC 24 Lev Yashin Winter Wildcard Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

A recent leak on social media suggests that the EA FC 24 Lev Yashin Winter Wildcard Icon item will be available in Ultimate Team via an SBC in the coming days. The Russian goalkeeper received a unique version during that promo, where his position was changed to center-back. Due to his height and physicality, he is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the game.

EA Sports has started releasing a host of special promo versions of Icons and Heroes as SBCs. Triple Threat David Ginola was introduced a few days ago, and leaks suggest that both Centurions Jairzinho and the EA FC 24 Lev Yashin Winter Wildcard Icon cards will be released via SBCs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

The EA FC 24 Lev Yashin Winter Wildcard Icon card is rumored to arrive soon as an SBC

The Winter Wildcards promo provided gamers with plenty of position-changed versions of legendary athletes, including goalkeeper cards of players like Ruud van Nistelrooy. When the EA FC 24 Lev Yashin Winter Wildcard Icon was introduced as a center-back, he was quickly acknowledged as one of the best defenders in the game.

His tall frame, pace, and exceptional defensive abilities make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch. He has a 93-rated card with the following key stats:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 60

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 76

Defending: 88

Physicality: 91

He also has the Block PlayStyle+, which makes him an even better defensive enforcer for any squad in Ultimate Team.

When will the EA FC 24 Lev Yashin Winter Wildcard Icon SBC be released and how much will it cost?

While the exact date of arrival for this SBC has not been revealed or hinted at by FIFATradingRomania, one can expect that he will arrive next week during the Showdown Series and Campaign Re-release events. With the Centurions Jairzinho SBC also being leaked, this will be the ideal time to launch such Icon SBCs while there is a break in new promo content.

The tradeable version of this card is worth around 1.6 million coins in the transfer market, so fans can expect the SBC to cost around the same. However, with how easy it is to obtain fodder via various game modes and seasons objectives, it will be cheaper to craft the SBC with untradeables.