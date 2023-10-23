EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC: Best players you can get

The Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC is a wonderful way to get guaranteed legends in your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad. This new challenge was released on October 22 and includes two tasks to complete. Once you have completed the SBC, you'll get a pack that features the special card of a legend.

Unfortunately, there's no way to control the reward you get from the special pack. However, most of the rewards are quite lucrative in terms of their market valuation. While all the available rewards in the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC are not the same in terms of value, there are some extraordinary items that you can get in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC can potentially feature great returns

The Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC has a certain completion cost that will be determined by the fodder you get from the market. If you buy all the fodder, the SBC will cost about 130,000 coins to complete in EA FC 24. However, you can reduce the costs by utilizing cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The new upgrade includes some really impressive items as potential rewards (Image via Twitter/FIFAUTeam)

You're in luck as long as you get a card that has a higher market valuation than the cost of the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC. However, some of the obtainable cards are definitely better than the rest.

Michael Essien CM

Gianluca Zambrotta RB

Fernando Torres ST

Claude Makele CDM

Frank Rijkaard CDM

All these five items cost much more to acquire from the market than the potential cost of the Max 87 Icon Upgrade SBC. Naturally, most players are hoping to get one of them as part of their rewards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

All these items have better stats than the rest of the players in the reward pool. Demand for them is high due to their in-game stats and playstyles that determine their performance in the match engine. For example, Rijkaard's Icon card is excellent in terms of both offense and defense, and he can completely dominate any midfield battle.

Do note that any reward you get in EA FC 24 from this challenge will be untradeable. Hence, you won't be able to sell the card in the Ultimate Team market, and this is the only potential limiting factor of the challenge.