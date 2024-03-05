EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM leaked: Possible costs and more

After the conclusion of the Serie A Player of the Month voting, a recent leak on social media suggests that the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC will soon be added to Ultimate Team. The Argentine maestro has been in fine form this season, leading AS Roma to victory on several occasions with his goals and playmaking skills.

The former Juventus superstar already possesses several special cards in Ultimate Team this season, including a previous POTM item as well. However, the leaked EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM card will potentially eclipse all his previous versions and become one of the best offensive cards in Serie A for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FIFATradingRomania.

The EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC has been leaked

The voting for February's Serie A POTM featured some massive names, with the likes of Rafael Leao and Dusan Vlahovic being in the running after their spectacular performances in the league. However, the leaked EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC is a testament to how impressive the Argentine forward has been for AS Roma.

What will the card look like in Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

If leaks are to be believed, the card will be an improvement on his latest Team of the Week version and could be 90-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 45

Physicality: 64

With stats like these, he could undoubtedly be an elite-tier attacker in the current meta of the game. However, gamers will be hoping that he is upgraded to a four-star weak foot, similar to his Winter Wildcards version. This will make him an even more versatile attacking threat on the virtual pitch.

When could the EA FC 24 Paulo Dybala POTM SBC be released, and how much will it cost?

While there has been no confirmation regarding when the SBC will be released, it can potentially arrive this week during the FC Fantasy promo or the beginning of the Campaign Re-release event.

His 89-rated Team of the Week version currently costs around 40,000 coins, while his 89-rated Winter Wildcards version costs around 150,000 coins. This means his POTM SBC could cost around 200,000 coins in Ultimate Team, or possibly even more depending on the price of fodder items in the transfer market.