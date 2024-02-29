EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for February revealed, Dybala and Leao lead the way

The EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for February have been revealed by EA Sports, with superstars like Rafael Leao and Paulo Dybala being the main contenders. Both these Player of the Month candidates have had an incredible month, leading their teams to victories with their goal-scoring contributions and possibly earning a special SBC version in Ultimate Team.

While both AC Milan and AS Roma are trailing behind league leaders Inter, the individual performances displayed by players like Leao and Dybala have captivated audiences around the globe. These athletes are also exceptional on the virtual pitch, and a potential POTM SBC version of either will definitely be a popular choice among gamers.

Leao and Dybala spearhead the list of EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for the month of February

The title race in the Serie A is ramping up. While Inter are comfortable at the top of the table, they are facing stiff competition from teams like Juventus and AC Milan. AS Roma are also doing well to challenge for the top four spots. All these teams have players featured on the latest list of EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees, with Leao and Dybala being the most notable inclusions.

The former is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in Ultimate Team due to his various special versions. Similarly, Paulo Dybala also possesses some impressive cards, with his Winter Wildcards version being especially impressive.

Which players have been nominated for the Serie A POTM award?

These are the players nominated for the Serie A POTM award in EA FC 24:

Rafael Leao (AC Mila)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

While Leao and Dybala are certainly the standout nominees when it comes to this game's meta, Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic also has a chance to win the award due to his incredible goal-scoring streak in recent weeks. Similarly, French forward Marcus Thuram has been impressive, and Inter's position in the league table could swing the decision in his favor and get him the POTM award.

To vote for the player you feel is deserving of the EA FC 24 Serie A POTM SBC item, you can go to the official EA Sports FC account on Twitter or visit serieapotm.easports.com.