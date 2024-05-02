EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for April revealed: Bruno Fernandes and Havertz lead the way

The EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for April have been revealed, and they include superstars like Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz. These two playmaking maestros have been extremely successful for their respective teams over the month in the English top flight, earning their spot in this lineup.

Similar to previous such occasions of fan-based voting, this vote's winner will receive a special item in the world of Ultimate Team via SBC. This makes the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees list for April even more special and exciting, as it contains some of the most popular stars from some of the biggest teams in the nation.

Bruno Fernandes and Havertz are included in the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees squad

With the Premier League approaching its conclusion for the 2023/24 season, reigning Champions Manchester City are competing with Arsenal to retain their crown. This is evident in the latest EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees roster as well, with Havertz representing Arsenal and Gvardiol representing City. Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is also part of the list.

This is arguably the most star-studded batch of POTM nominees released in the game. Not only are these athletes incredible in real life, but they also possess overpowered abilities in the current meta of the game.

Which players are included in the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees list for April?

These players have been extremely consistent in the league over the course of April and are in the running to receive a special SBC version in Ultimate Team:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Chelsea FC's Cole Palmer is among the league's top scorers this season, and his inclusion in this batch is well deserved. He also possesses a Team of the Season item in Ultimate Team this season, alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz.

If any of these three players emerge victorious in this fan vote, it is uncertain whether their SBC item will rival their TOTS cards, but it will certainly be popular among gamers. All of the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for April are valid candidates for the award and have the potential to be overpowered on the virtual pitch.