EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for March revealed: Heung Min Son leads the way

EA Sports has released the list of nominees for the latest EA FC 24 Premier League POTM award, with Spurs forward Heung Min Son being the main contender and fan favorite. The South Korean superstar is undoubtedly the biggest name on the roster and could receive an SBC version soon in Ultimate Team if he wins.

March 2024 was an exciting month for football in the English top flight. With Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City engaged in an enthralling race for the top spot, there have been several top-tier performances that could determine the next EA FC 24 Premier League POTM award winner.

Heung Min Son spearheads the batch of EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for March 2024

While Spurs are not in contention for the title despite having a very strong start to the season, their star forward Heung Min Son has been in exceptional form as of late. Consequently, he is the highest-rated and most meta choice among the latest batch of EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees.

However, Son is not the only household name to be included on the roster. With players from Liverpool FC, Chelsea, and Newcastle United also being in the running, the winner of the vote is not as easy to predict.

Which players have been nominated for March's EA FC 24 Premier League POTM award?

These athletes are all in contention to win the fan vote and receive a special boosted SBC card in Ultimate Team:

Heung Min Son (Spurs)

(Spurs) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

(Newcastle United) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Ben White (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham)

(Fulham) Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

As the current league leader, it comes as no surprise that Liverpool FC's star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is featured in this shortlist. The Argentine midfielder has been incredibly consistent in the league this season, scoring some important goals to lead the Merseyside Reds to victory on several occasions.

Chelsea FC's Cole Palmer and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak have also been impressive. While both teams have struggled to maintain a steady streak of wins in the competition, the performances of these two athletes have been undeniable. All these players could challenge Heung Min Son in the race for the upcoming EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC.