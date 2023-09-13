EA FC 24 ratings: Top 20 highest-rated Saudi League players, featuring Ronaldo, Neymar, and others

EA Sports has officially revealed the highest-rated Saudi League players in EA FC 24, and it features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema. The league has recently witnessed an influx of prominent footballers from across the globe and is now a hub of talent that is rapidly gaining popularity.

With so many superstars of the sport now plying their trade in the Saudi League, it comes as no surprise that their overall ratings in EA FC 24 are extremely impressive. Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo still possess the ability to rival the best players in the world, and their overall ratings are indicative of their status and reputation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar feature in the list of highest-rated Saudi League players in EA FC 24

Despite being heavily downgraded compared to FIFA 23, Cristiano Ronaldo still possesses some impressive attributes in EA FC 24, with an overall rating of 86. He is regarded by many to be the catalyst that kickstarted the process of players flocking to the league, including the likes of Karim Benzema and Neymar.

While Benzema has been downgraded by one rating, Neymar has retained his overall from FIFA 23. The two are the highest-rated players in the league, with the former being 90-rated and the latter 89-rated. With all three of these athletes playing for different clubs, the ongoing season will showcase an intriguing battle between some of the biggest names in the sport.

The best Saudi League players in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

These are the 20 highest-rated Saudi League footballers in the upcoming title:

Karim Benzema: 90

Neymar Jr: 89

Cristiano Ronaldo: 86

N'Golo Kante: 86

Riyad Mahrez: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic: 86

Yassine Bounou: 86

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Roberto Firmino: 82

Otavio: 82

Seko Fofana: 82

Franck Kessie: 82

Edouard Mendy: 82

Allan Saint-Maximin: 81

Malcom: 81

These ratings almost entirely comprise players who have recently transferred from European football to the Saudi league, which is a testament to the growing popularity of the competition. With the likes of Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East, the league showcases an incredible lineup in EA FC 24.