EA FC 24 TOTW 24 players released; Van Dijk and Dybala lead the roster

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 players in Ultimate Team, with star players like Virgil van Dijk and Paulo Dybala leading the way in a star-studded roster. This is by far one of the most overpowered and impressive Team of the Week lineups released during this game cycle, with a multitude of overpowered cards being added to the game.

Not only are the players featured in the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 squad extremely recognizable and high-rated, but they are also regarded as elite-tier in the current meta of the game. With names like Virgil van Dijk and Paulo Dybala being included, it is no surprise that gamers are hyped about this latest batch of in-form items.

That said, this article will cover more details about the TOTW 24 in EA FC 24.

Virgil van Dijk and Paulo Dybala spearhead the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 roster

The Team of the Week lineup is decided by EA Sports based on various performances in domestic leagues over the course of the weekend. While there were many standout performers in club football in the latest matchday, superstars like Van Dijk, Dybala and others have received boosted versions as part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 lineup.

The Dutchman from Liverpool FC scored the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea FC, securing his latest special card of the season. Meanwhile, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala proved his worth for AS Roma yet again as he scored all three goals in a 3-2 win over Torino. Their performances are worthy of boosted versions in Ultimate Team.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 24 roster?

These are all the names included in the latest batch of in-forms:

Virgil van Dijk: 91

Kadidiatou Diani: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Rafael Leao: 88

Raphinha: 88

Dusan Vlahovic: 88

Robin Gosens: 87

Ona Batlle: 87

Luuk De Jong: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

Roberto Firmino: 86

Santi Comesana: 85

Maximillian Beier: 85

Raul Albentosa: 85

Marcin Bulka: 85

Adriana Leon: 85

Christian Benteke: 85

Jordan Ayew: 85

While all these players are amazing and will fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their viability in SBCs, some stand out due to overpowered stats and in-game abilities. Players like Virgil van Dijk, Diani, Dybala, Leao, and Raphinha are especially impressive and will make worthy additions to any squad in Ultimate Team.