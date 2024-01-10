EA FC 24 Versus Antonio Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix leaked: Expected release date, possible stats, and more

More new players have been leaked for Versus Team 2 on social media, with EA FC 24 Versus Antonio Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix leading the way. These are two of the biggest names in the sport who are yet to receive boosted versions in Ultimate Team this year, and if leaks are to be believed, the latest promo will provide them with two distinct special items.

The addition of Fire and Ice variants is a unique feature of the ongoing Versus promo, with some of the most popular and overpowered players receiving unique boosts, new positions, and additional PlayStyles to match their new roles. With EA FC 24 Versus Antonio Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix being leaked on social media, gamers will be excited to see what upgrades they receive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FIFATradingRomania.

When will EA FC 24 Versus Antonio Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix be released?

The first week of the promo is coming to an end soon in Ultimate Team. The launch of this event was extremely successful, especially with household names like Neymar, Heung Min Son, and Sergio Ramos being part of the first phase. This success is likely to continue during the second week as well due to EA FC 24 Versus Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix being rumored to arrive soon.

The first team will be out of packs on Friday (January 12), which is when the second roster is expected to arrive. EA Sports referred to the original batch of special items as Team 1, so gamers can be assured that a second squad is inbound.

What are the stats of EA FC 24 Versus Antonio Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix? (Predicted)

While the exact overall rating and stats of these new special items are unknown, both FUT Sheriff and FIFATradingRomania included predictions that hinted at the possible rating and attributes of EA FC 24 Versus Antonio Rudiger and Versus Joao Felix.

The Fire version of the German Real Madrid defender is rumored to possess the following stats:

Overall: 88

Pace: 84

Shooting: 59

Passing: 73

Dribbling: 69

Defending: 86

Physicality: 87

Meanwhile, his Ice version could showcase these stats:

Overall: 88

Pace: 87

Shooting: 58

Passing: 72

Dribbling: 70

Defending: 85

Physicality: 87

Similarly, if FIFATradingRomania's prediction proves to be accurate, the Portuguese forward from FC Barcelona will possess these stats:

Overall: 88

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 43

Physicality: 75

Based on these rumored stats, these could be some of the most elite-tier items in the current meta of the game.