EA FC 24 Versus Rodri leaked: Expected release date, possible stats, and more

With the first week of the Versus promo approaching its conclusion in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 24 Versus Rodri cards have been leaked as part of Team 2. FUT Sheriff recently took to Twitter to suggest that the Spanish midfielder will receive two separate Ice and Fire versions as part of this special event, much to the delight of Manchester City fans around the globe.

The ongoing promo has been a breath of fresh air in Ultimate Team this year, providing two distinct boosted versions of the players on the roster. Both these versions have unique attribute upgrades and chemistry perks, and with EA FC 24 Versus Rodri being leaked as well, fans will finally have a new Premier League midfielder to add to their squads.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

When will EA FC 24 Versus Rodri be released?

Based on the information leaked by FUT Sheriff on social media, EA FC 24 Versus Rodri will be part of the second roster of Versus players that will be released after the conclusion of the first phase in Ultimate Team. The first batch of Versus players featured names like Neymar, Heung Min Son and Sergio Ramos, and Team 2 is shaping up to be incredible as well.

The second week of the promo is expected to begin on Friday (January 12). Every new promo in the world of Ultimate Team begins on a Friday, and the second phase of an ongoing promo is no exception.

What are the stats of EA FC 24 Versus Rodri (Predicted)?

The Manchester City midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment, especially for his defensive capabilities. While the exact overall rating and stats of the EA FC 24 Versus Rodri card are unknown, FUT Sheriff has included a prediction that suggests he will be 90-rated.

His Fire version is rumored to possess these stats:

Pace: 78

Shooting: 84

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 87

Physicality: 86

Meanwhile, his Ice version is rumored to be slightly quicker and could showcase these stats:

Pace: 81

Shooting: 82

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 87

Physicality: 86

His base gold version already has the Power Shot PlayStyle+, as well as the long ball and bruiser PlayStyles. It will be interesting to see if EA Sports changes any of his traits once his promo item is released in Ultimate Team.