EA FC 24 will reportedly have tradeable Advanced SBC rewards in Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently took to Twitch to livestream EA FC 24 gameplay to provide gamers with a glimpse of what is to come in Ultimate Team. Amidst the various gameplay-based features and giveaways, the developers confirmed a massive feature for the upcoming title: the return of tradeable pack rewards from the Advanced SBCs.

Squad Building Challenges, popularly known as SBCs, are an integral part of the overall Ultimate Team experience and have been fan-favorites since their inception in FIFA 17. These allow gamers to exchange footballers from their club for exciting rewards in return, including packs, players, and consumables, which will make them extremely important in EA FC 24 as well.

Advanced SBC packs will once again be tradeable in EA FC 24

Advanced SBCs are incredibly important in the early stages of the game, as they provide gamers with the packs to potentially obtain some of the best footballers in the title. These served as an excellent way to make coins in earlier iterations of the series, but their rewards were made untradeable in FIFA 23, much to the community's disappointment. However, this will no longer be the case in EA FC 24.

The hosts on EA Sports FC's latest Twitch stream recently confirmed that EA FC 24 will have tradeable rewards for Advanced SBCs. This will allow fans to sell the contents of the packs they obtain from these challenges, which are usually extremely expensive in value.

How to complete Advanced SBCs in EA FC 24?

While the exact requirements and stipulations of the SBCs will only be revealed once the Web App is online, fans can only assume that the squad restrictions mentioned in these challenges will be rather demanding. They are called Advanced SBCs for a reason, and completing them often requires complex solutions. However, the rewards are always worth it.

These challenges have offered packs worth up to 100,000 FUT coins upon completion, which is extremely lucrative this early in the game cycle. There are a total of three Advanced SBC sets, each containing four segments. Based on the information provided by EA Sports, the individual segments will offer tradeable packs in the upcoming title, but the overall group reward will still be untradeable.