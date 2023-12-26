EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC is arguably one of the most interesting challenges released in Ultimate Team. First of all, it allows you to get a card that was released in November as part of their own SBCs and campaigns. Moreover, a huge number of Base Icon cards are also available in this challenge, which makes it even more interesting.

The main task is to gauge the possible amount of coins needed for the fodder. The best way to estimate the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks in the EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC.

All EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC tasks and conditions

The EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC is relatively easy to complete despite the lucrative rewards. You must complete two tasks, both carrying specific terms and conditions.

Task 1 - 84-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 85

This challenge will cost about 95,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. That said, the final price can always be reduced if you use cards from your own collection. Moreover, you can grind different game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

You will get different packs depending on your performance in a given week. These packs can not only help you with items to use in this SBC, but they could also land you a Winter Wildcard promo card.

After completing this SBC, you'll get a special pack containing three cards. The overall list of possible rewards includes all Base Icons and promo cards that were released as their own SBCs. While the list includes some amazing rewards, it boils down to your luck.

You'll have to select one card from the three available options, and that item will be added to your Ultimate Team squad.