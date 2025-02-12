EA FC 25 server downtime (February 12): Servers to be taken down at 7 AM UTC

EA Sports has announced that there will be a scheduled maintenance break for their EA FC 25 servers on February 12, 2025, at 7 AM UTC. The developer recently released a small title update to fix some stability issues in the game, and this downtime could potentially be scheduled to ensure the proper working of their servers before the upcoming promo.

The EA FC 25 Grassroot Greats promo will begin soon in Ultimate Team, with the legendary Diego Maradona making his return to the virtual pitch. With the event having so much hype surrounding it, EA Sports are taking all steps necessary to ensure that their servers are in the best possible working condition before the promo begins.

EA FC 25 servers will be taken down for a few hours on February 12

Server maintenance is a necessity for any online gaming title, and EA FC 25 is no different. There have been multiple such breaks over the course of the game cycle so far, and with fans complaining about the servers since the Team of the Year promo, this could fix a lot of issues that have been plaguing the community.

Here's when the servers will be taken offline across various time zones:

UTC: 7 AM

IST: 12:30 PM

ET: 2 AM

PT: 11 PM

With Division Rivals rewards arriving on Thursday, fans will be hoping that this maintenance break does not take too long so that they can resume their grind and achieve the best possible rewards for the ongoing Future Stars event or the upcoming Grassroot Greats promo.

When will the EA FC 25 servers be back online?

Based on the information provided by EA Sports FC Direct Communication on X, the break will last for a total of four hours and will affect the latest title, along with EA FC 24 and FIFA 23 across all platforms.

This means that fans can expect servers to be back online and resume regular proceedings at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 11 AM

IST: 4:30 PM

ET: 6 AM

PT: 3 AM

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the servers being taken offline to ensure that gamers do not face any disconnection issues during online matches.

