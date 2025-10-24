  • home icon
  EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees for October revealed, Mbappe and Pedri lead the way

EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees for October revealed, Mbappe and Pedri lead the way

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:20 GMT
LaLiga POTM nominees have been released (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
LaLiga POTM nominees have been released (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

LaLiga has released the EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees for the month of October, with Kylian Mbappe and Pedri being the leading candidates in the list. With FC Barcelona and Real Madrid being in a closely contested title race so far this season, it comes as no surprise that their players have been dominant in the Player of the Month votes as well.

Both Pedri and Kylian Mbappe were also included in September's Player of the Month vote, with the Real Madrid forward winning and receiving an SBC item in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees feature these two stars once again, along with some of the other top performers from Spain's premier club football division.

Pedri and Mbappe headline the EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees for the month of October

With FC Barcelona winning the league last season, their key players have received massive boosts in the latest title. This includes Pedri, who now has an 89-rated base version. While Real Madrid failed to win any major titles last season, Kylian Mbappe was exceptional and has continued his form this season as well. Both these players are featured amongst October's EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees.

Los Blancos are currently at the top of the table for the latest campaign, two points ahead of their El Clasico rivals. While Barca have had some underwhelming results recently, they have still been impressive in the league. Their playmaking maestro Pedri has been the key to their success, having a similar influence as Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid.

However, they will face still competition from other popular superstars who have also been nominated. These are all the EA FC 26 LaLiga POTM nominees for the month of October:

  • Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)
  • Pedri (FC Barcelona)
  • Antony (Real Betis)
  • Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
  • Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano)

Pedri and Oblak are the only two players in this list to not already have boosted versions in Ultimate Team this year. While Mbappe received a POTM SBC, Antony and Jorge de Frutos were both part of the Ratings Reload event. All these players have been exceptional for their teams so far in the current campaign, and fans can now have their say on social media by participating in the vote.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

