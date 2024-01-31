EA Sports releases EA FC 24 TOTW 20: Hansen receives another amazing version

EA FC 24 TOTW 20 is now live in Ultimate Team, with FC Barcelona Femini's Caroline Graham Hansen receiving yet another overpowered special card. The Norwegian winger has been exceptional for the Catalans and is one of the highest-rated female players in the game. She already has a Team of the Year version in packs, with this being her second in-form of the season.

EA Sports has done an incredible job of boosting in-form cards to a high level in Ultimate Team this season. The EA FC 24 TOTW 20 roster is a perfect example, as it features both high-rated superstars and low-tier players who now possess exceptional cards.

While the likes of Hansen are already regarded as elite-tier, players like Sorloth and De Marcos have now received the boosts required to be usable in the current meta of the game.

EA FC 24 TOTW 20 contains amazing players, such as Norwegian winger Caroline Hansen

After two rather underwhelming Team of the Week lineups in the last couple of weeks, the EA FC 24 TOTW 20 roster features some high-rated cards in many positions. While current TOTY player Caroline Graham Hansen leads the way with a 92-rated version, the squad is replete with impressive items all across the pitch.

Expand Tweet

The lowest-rated card in the squad has an overall rating of 85. This ensures that Team of the Week players remain relevant and desirable in the game's ever-evolving meta. Not only are these players viable on the virtual pitch due to their stats and attributes, but they are also usable in various SBCs due to their rating and rarity.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 TOTW 20 lineup?

These are the players who earned special items in Ultimate Team due to their performances over this weekend:

Caroline Graham Hansen: 92

Vivianne Miedema: 88

Alexander Sorloth: 87

Andy Diouf: 87

Oscar De Marcos: 87

Alistair Johnston: 87

Lucas Chevalier: 87

Martin Terrier: 86

Sebastian Coates: 86

Ruben Loftus Cheek: 85

Charles De Ketelaere: 85

Patrick Pflucke: 85

Krzysztof Piatek: 85

Niclas Fullkrug: 85

Deniz Undav: 85

Brian Brobbey: 85

Levent Mercan: 85

Lars Unnerstall: 85

While the entire lineup possesses some remarkable ratings and stats, there are some standout cards when it comes to their ability. Caroline Graham Hansen, Alexander Sorloth, Oscar De Marcos, and Andy Diouf are by far the most impressive versions.