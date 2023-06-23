EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile Flashback promo cards led by Cristiano Ronaldo

The Flashback promo is live in FIFA Mobile, and the latest cards feature superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo. The items are now available in packs and on the transfer market. The promo, which celebrates footballers and some of the highlight seasons of their careers, also arrives with new exchanges and quests, enabling players to earn valuable in-game resources.

Naturally, the Flashback promo cards have boosted stats and overalls that align with the players' best personal seasons. While the likes of Ronaldo will be on the wishlist of many gamers, there are some excellent alternatives that FIFA Mobile fans shouldn’t sleep on. Some of these items have terrific stats that allow them to dominate in their respective positions on the game engine.

Complete list of all FIFA Mobile Flashback promo cards led by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, with an overall of 114, is the highest-rated item of the Flashback promo. He is closely followed by other popular stars from the world of football.

Here's a list of all the cards in the promo:

Cristiano Ronaldo – ST – 114

Paul Pogba – CM – 114

Mario Gotze – CAM – 113

Harry Maguire – CB – 113

Willian – LW – 113

Giovanni Lo Celso – CM – 112

Diego Costa – ST – 113

Suso – CAM – 111

Daley Blind – LWB – 111

Chris Smalling – CB – 110

Kevin Prince Boatend – CF – 110

Sebastien Haller – ST – 110

Theo Walcott – RW – 111

Gary Medel – CDM – 110

Jese – LW – 109

Ever Banega – CM – 109

Cristian Tello – LW – 109

Moussa Marega – RW – 108

Interestingly, many of these footballers got their own Flashback SBCs in FIFA 23.

The additional quests will help players unlock more resources that can be used to get some of these items. A new exchange program has also been introduced, letting players exchange fodder to get valuable player cards that can be used in their respective squads.

Paul Pogba’s card appears to be a fantastic option considering the meta of FIFA Mobile. The likes of Willian, Giovani Lo Celso, and Diego Costa can also be effective when used right.

