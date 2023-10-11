EA Sports reveal the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM nominees for September, featuring Kane, Sane, and others

Harry Kane and Leroy Sane headline the shortlisted roster of Bundesliga POTM nominees for the month of September, and the winner will receive an SBC item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The Bayern Munich duo has been extremely effective for the reigning champions this season, with their goalscoring prowess earning several hard-fought wins for their side.

However, they will face some stiff competition from a host of other players who have also been nominated and have a fair claim over the award. The Bundesliga has been extremely competitive over the last two years and is currently home to a plethora of talented athletes.

Leroy Sane and Harry Kane lead the list of nominees for the Bundesliga POTM award in EA FC 24

Leroy Sane has been a valuable asset for Bayern Munich for several seasons but has unlocked a whole new level to his game since the arrival of Harry Kane from Spurs. These two attackers have formed an effortless partnership and have terrorized defenses in the German top flight, earning a nomination for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award in the process.

While they are undoubtedly the most popular players to be featured in this list, there are several others who are arguably even more deserving of the ultimate prize.

Which players have been nominated for the EA FC 24 Bundesliga POTM award?

The following athletes have earned a spot on the roster due to their impressive contributions in the league in September 2023:

Harry Kane

Leroy Sane

Alex Grimaldo

Victor Boniface

Serhou Guirassy

Chris Fuhrich

As the current league leaders, it comes as no surprise that Bayer Leverkusen also has two nominees on the list. Both Victor Boniface and Alex Grimaldo have been spectacular for their team, with the former winning the POTM award for the month of August due to his exceptional goal-scoring prowess in the league.

Serhou Guirassy has been in fine form as well, currently having the most goals in the league, eclipsing the likes of Boniface and Harry Kane. He is joined by his teammate Chris Fuhrich, which means that the entire nominee lineup is comprised of players from the top three teams in the league.

Since the winner will be featured as an SBC in EA FC 24, it will be intriguing to see who wins the award once the voting is concluded.