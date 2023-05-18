EA Sports reveal FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Season nominees, featuring Haaland, De Bruyne, and more

With the current Premier League season approaching a climactic conclusion, EA Sports has released the shortlist of nominees for the FIFA 23 Player of the Season award, with Haaland and De Bruyne leading the charge. These superstars have had an incredible campaign for their respective teams, leading them to victory on multiple occasions. Still, only one can be crowned the best and potentially receive an SBC in Ultimate Team.

After trailing behind Arsenal for the majority of the season, Manchester City have established a comfortable lead at the top of the table and are set to retain their Premier League title. Following such an impressive display of resilience and consistency, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are both included amongst a roster of superstars in the FIFA 23 Player of the Season nominees.

The FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Season award will be contested between Haaland, De Bruyne, and others

Erling Haaland has been in stellar form, taking the Premier League by storm and shattering records in his debut season. The Norwegian marksman is arguably the best striker in the world at the moment and is the favorite to win the Player of the Season award.

His partner-in-crime Kevin De Bruyne is potentially his biggest competition. While the former is the top goalscorer, the latter is the leading assist provider. Both their performances are propelling Manchester City to the top and earning them Team of the Season versions in FIFA 23.

Which players are nominated for the Player of the Season award?

While Haaland and De Bruyne have been in sensational form, the other nominees have had incredible seasons in their own right. While their campaign might not have culminated in a title win, their individual displays of skill have earned them TOTS versions in FIFA 23 as well. These are the nominees for the award:

Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne

Bukayo Saka

Marcus Rashford

Martin Odegaard

Harry Kane

Kieran Trippier

Harry Kane is the second-highest goalscorer in the league, eclipsed only by the herculean efforts of the talismanic Manchester City forward. Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier has been instrumental in Newcastle United's success this season, allowing them to contend for a top-four spot.

Gamers can now vote for their favorite players through EA Sports' Twitter account, with the winner being crowned the Player of the Season and potentially receiving an incredible SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

