Erling Haaland has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Month for April, receiving an incredible POTM SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Norwegian superstar has been tearing apart defenses in the English top flight, scoring goals for fun and shattering records in his debut season for the reigning champions.

The nominee roster for the POTM award featured some incredible competitors, with Haaland beating the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Diogo Jota, and Alexander Isak to win the prestigious title. This is the first time he has won these honors in the Premier League, having had several POTM SBCs during his stint with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

POTM Erling Haaland can be unlocked via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Haaland's stellar goalscoring form earned him a well-deserved spot in the Premier League Team of the Season roster as well, with the youngster receiving a stunning 97-rated version. Not only is he incredibly dominant in real life, but he is also just as overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. His brute strength and lethal finishing abilities separate him from the rest.

How to complete the SBC?

The SBC consists of four segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements specified in each individual squad:

Top Form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Manchester City

Manchester City players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 340,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the requirement of high-rated fodder cards in the latter segments. However, gamers can easily bring down the cost of the card by using untradeable items from their FUT clubs. With Team of the Season being in full swing, it is extremely easy to obtain fodder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team at the moment.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

Haaland already possesses multiple special versions in FIFA 23, including TOTY, TOTS, Ones to Watch, and multiple in-form versions. However, this is his first POTM SBC card of the year, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this special variant.

He possesses an overall rating of 91, which is much lower than his TOTY and TOTS versions but better than his performance-based in-form items. This makes the price of the SBC rather reasonable, especially considering how expensive his superior variants are in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The SBC is definitely a worthwhile proposition for fans using Premier League teams in FUT.

