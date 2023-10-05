EA Sports reveals EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for September, featuring Salah, Son and others

EA Sports has released the list of nominees for the September Premier League POTM (Player of the Month) award, with Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min in the running to receive an SBC item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This will be the second SBC to be released in the game since its release, and it has the potential to be extremely overpowered.

September was a spectacular month for fans of the Premier League, featuring thrilling footballing action, plenty of goals, and multiple shocking upsets. Players like Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min were standout performers and helped their sides achieve victory on numerous occasions. As a result, they could possibly earn a boosted SBC item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Salah and Son headline the latest lineup of Premier League POTM nominees in EA FC 24

The Premier League is the most popular and renowned in European football for a good reason. It hosts some of the most technically skilled players globally, evident from the latest batch of POTM nominees. With Salah and Son in contention, this upcoming SBC can be extremely overpowered.

Both these athletes have been instrumental in their respective teams' success so far, and their high base rating in EA FC 24 makes them excellent candidates for the second Premier League POTM SBC of the year.

Which players are nominated for the award?

While gamers will certainly be hoping for either Son or Salah to win the award due to their abilities on the virtual pith, they face some stiff competition from other Premier League stars who have been impressive so far. This is the lineup of nominees:

Mohamed Salah

Son Heung-min

Julian Alvarez

Jarrod Bowen

Ollie Watkins

Kieran Trippier

Pedro Neto

In domestic competitions, Ollie Watkins has been on a remarkable scoring streak for Aston Villa. In contrast, Kieran Trippier has continued his fine form from last season and has led Newcastle United to some massive victories in the league and in European tournaments. All the nominees have a decent shot at the award, with the winner receiving a boosted version via SBC in the world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.