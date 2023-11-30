EA Sports reveals EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for November; Dybala and Martinez lead the way

EA Sports has revealed the list of nominees for the Serie A POTM award, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala in the running to receive an SBC in EA FC 24. This award will be based on fan votes, with the nominees featuring the most consistent players in the Italian top flight over the month of November.

The Argentine duo of Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala have been excellent in the Serie A, leading their respective sides by example and scoring a plethora of goals. While Inter are currently at the top of the table, AS Roma are also competing for a spot in the top four, which is a testament to the influence of these two superstars.

Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez headline the Serie A POTM nominee list in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Lautaro Martinez has been a formidable force in Serie A this season, currently leading the top scorer chart in the league along with helping Inter secure the top spot in the table.

Paulo Dybala has retained his form from last season as well, serving as the key playmaker for AS Roma. These athletes are prime candidates to receive the Serie A POTM award, with the winner being available as an SBC in EA FC 24.

This is Lautaro Martinez's third nomination for the award this season, which shows how consistent he has been. His 89-rated POTM SBC is currently live in Ultimate Team, and he could potentially secure back-to-back victories. However, Paulo Dybala is in excellent form as well and possesses two Team of the Week items in EA FC 24.

Which players have been nominated for the Serie A POTM for November?

The Argentine forwards will face some stiff competition from the other nominees, with the following athletes being in the running for the POTM title:

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino)

Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

Domenico Berardi has been extremely impressive this season as well, continuing his streak of fine performances from last season. The Italian winger has two high-rated Team of the Week items this year in Ultimate Team, and his potential POTM item would definitely be overpowered in the current meta of EA FC 24.

Similarly, Joshua Zirkzee has also been amazing for Bologna, and if he wins the fan vote, his new special version could possibly eclipse his Seasons Milestone player item.