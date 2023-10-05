EA Sports reveals the EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominees for September, featuring Martinez, Leao and others

EA Sports has officially revealed the shortlist of nominees for the very first Serie A POTM (Player of the Month)award in EA FC 24. Big names like Lautaro Martinez and Rafael Leao are in contention to receive an SBC item in Ultimate Team. These players have been incredibly consistent over the past few seasons for their respective teams, and their performances in September have earned them a spot on this roster.

After a rather one-sided title race last season, the Serie A is back to its usual best, with several teams competing for the top spot. Both Inter and AC Milan are currently spearheading the table, with Lautaro Martinez and Rafael Leao leading their teams to victory on multiple occasions. Both these superstars have been nominated for the first Serie A POTM award of the EA FC 24 game cycle.

Lautaro Martinez and Rafael Leao headline the nominee list of the Serie A POTM award in EA FC 24

Serie A has been home to some of the world's most talented and technically capable players over the years, and this trend has also continued in recent times. The league has exceptional players, from formidable defenders to mercurial attackers like Rafael Leao and Lautaro Martinez. The latest EA FC 24 Serie A POTM nominee list is a testament to their overpowered player pool.

With the two clubs from Milan leading the table, it is no surprise that their star players are also featured in the latest POTM nominee list. However, they will face stiff competition from other consistent performers who have impressed with their contributions to the league.

Which players have been nominated for the Serie A POTM award?

This will be the first POTM SBC from the Serie A in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The following players from the Italian top flight are in the running to receive a boosted SBC item in Ultimate Team:

Lautaro Martinez

Rafael Leao

Federico Chiesa

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Domenico Berardi

Andrea Colpani

Except for Andrea Colpani, who has a base rating of 74, all other nominees have high-rated base ratings in the latest game. This makes them all ideal candidates for the Serie A POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, as the boosted card will undoubtedly be overpowered in the game's current meta.