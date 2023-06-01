EA Sports unveils new TOTS Icons for FIFA Mobile, including Gullit and Blanc

Ruud Gullit and Laurent Blanc stand out as prominent additions among the latest inductees in the FIFA Mobile TOTS Icons Chapter. The global icons had unforgettable careers with multiple stellar performances, and to celebrate their success, EA Sports has taken to the official social media handles of the game to announce the incorporation of their Icon Cards.
Similar to previous weeks, the new TOTS Icon cards will be added to live events and Store packs. Players can get hold of these breathtakingly good cards once they complete tasks or open store packs.
Gullit and Blanc's Icon cards could be hot-sellers in the FIFA Mobile TOTS Icon Chapter
A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the addition of a new set of TOTS Icon cards in FIFA Mobile. The five new icons with 113+ OVR, are set to become chart-buster items in the game.
Here's an overview of the entire list of new TOTS Icon Cards in FIFA Mobile:
- Ruud Gullit: 115 - CM, Netherlands and AC Milan
- Laurent Blanc: 114 - CB, France and Olympique de Marseille
- Marco Van Basten: 114 - ST, Netherlands and AC Milan
- Andrea Pirlo: 113 - CM, Italy and AC Milan
- Roberto Carlos: 113 - LB, Brazil and Real Madrid
All the aforementioned cards will have highly boosted stats, and once the promo arrives tomorrow (June 2), the cards will be on every gamer's wishlist.
The new cards will add to the already available Icon Cards, further enhancing what the chapter has to offer. Here's a look at the existing Icon cards in the FIFA Mobile TOTS promo:
- Ronaldo Nazario: 115, ST, Real Madrid and Brazil
- Michael Ballack: 114, CAM, Bayern Munich and Germany
- Patrick Vieira: 114, CM, Arsenal and France
- Alessandro del Piero: 113, CF, Juventus and Italy
- Bobby Moore: 113, CB, West Ham United and England
- Thierry Henry: 115, LW, Arsenal and France
- Alessandro Nesta: 114, CB, AC Milan and Italy
- Lothar Matthaus: 114, CDM, Bayern Munich and Germany
- Henrik Larsson: 113, ST, Celtic and Sweden
- Peter Schmeichel: 113, GK, Manchester United and Denmark
- Paolo Maldini: 115, CB, AC Milan and Italy
- Didier Drogba: 114, ST, Chelsea and Ivory Coast
- Jairzinho: 114, RW, Botafogo and Brazil
- Xavi Hernandez: 113, CM, Barcelona and Spain
- Carlos Alberto Torres: 113, RB, Fluminense and Brazil
- Kenny Dalglish: 112, ST, Liverpool and Scotland
- Marcel Desailly: 112, CB, Nantes and France
- Zianluca Zambrotta: 112, RB, Juventus and Italy
Lucky FIFA Mobile players who will acquire the rare cards and choose to sell them will most likely generate a massive profit. However, they must be aware that only the cards obtained from opening packs will be tradeable.