EA Sports unveils new TOTS Icons for FIFA Mobile, including Gullit and Blanc

Ruud Gullit and Laurent Blanc stand out as prominent additions among the latest inductees in the FIFA Mobile TOTS Icons Chapter. The global icons had unforgettable careers with multiple stellar performances, and to celebrate their success, EA Sports has taken to the official social media handles of the game to announce the incorporation of their Icon Cards.

Similar to previous weeks, the new TOTS Icon cards will be added to live events and Store packs. Players can get hold of these breathtakingly good cards once they complete tasks or open store packs.

Gullit and Blanc's Icon cards could be hot-sellers in the FIFA Mobile TOTS Icon Chapter

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the addition of a new set of TOTS Icon cards in FIFA Mobile. The five new icons with 113+ OVR, are set to become chart-buster items in the game.

Here's an overview of the entire list of new TOTS Icon Cards in FIFA Mobile:

Ruud Gullit: 115 - CM, Netherlands and AC Milan

Laurent Blanc: 114 - CB, France and Olympique de Marseille

Marco Van Basten: 114 - ST, Netherlands and AC Milan

Andrea Pirlo: 113 - CM, Italy and AC Milan

Roberto Carlos: 113 - LB, Brazil and Real Madrid

All the aforementioned cards will have highly boosted stats, and once the promo arrives tomorrow (June 2), the cards will be on every gamer's wishlist.

The new cards will add to the already available Icon Cards, further enhancing what the chapter has to offer. Here's a look at the existing Icon cards in the FIFA Mobile TOTS promo:

Ronaldo Nazario: 115, ST, Real Madrid and Brazil

Michael Ballack: 114, CAM, Bayern Munich and Germany

Patrick Vieira: 114, CM, Arsenal and France

Alessandro del Piero: 113, CF, Juventus and Italy

Bobby Moore: 113, CB, West Ham United and England

Thierry Henry: 115, LW, Arsenal and France

Alessandro Nesta: 114, CB, AC Milan and Italy

Lothar Matthaus: 114, CDM, Bayern Munich and Germany

Henrik Larsson: 113, ST, Celtic and Sweden

Peter Schmeichel: 113, GK, Manchester United and Denmark

Paolo Maldini: 115, CB, AC Milan and Italy

Didier Drogba: 114, ST, Chelsea and Ivory Coast

Jairzinho: 114, RW, Botafogo and Brazil

Xavi Hernandez: 113, CM, Barcelona and Spain

Carlos Alberto Torres: 113, RB, Fluminense and Brazil

Kenny Dalglish: 112, ST, Liverpool and Scotland

Marcel Desailly: 112, CB, Nantes and France

Zianluca Zambrotta: 112, RB, Juventus and Italy

Lucky FIFA Mobile players who will acquire the rare cards and choose to sell them will most likely generate a massive profit. However, they must be aware that only the cards obtained from opening packs will be tradeable.

