"Easy money for them": Valorant Pro TenZ follows Ninja’s footsteps of simul-casting on multiple platforms, fans react

Valorant pro and streamer Tyson Ngo "TenZ" has recently expanded his streaming endeavors by multi-streaming. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, multi-streaming (or simul-casting) involves a content creator simultaneously broadcasting their live content on multiple online platforms. In Tyson's case, he was concurrently live on three platforms: Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter.

One of the prominent figures who pioneered this trend was Tyler "Ninja," the Fortnite star. In September 2022, Ninja made the big decision to part ways with his Twitch contract and ventured into multi-streaming, expanding his presence to various platforms, such as Kick and YouTube.

Seeing Tyson following in Ninja's footsteps and embark on multi-streaming naturally sparked a flurry of comments from the gaming community. One X user wrote:

"Easy money for them."

"I’ll definitely experiment more" - TenZ on his first-ever multi-streaming experience

Fans react to Tyson's latest streaming experiment (Image via X)

TenZ, an immensely popular streamer and professional player, has once again captured the internet's attention by commencing his multi-streaming journey. The streamer has since taken to his X account to share his perspective on this experiment. He wrote:

"First day of multistreaming was pretty cool, some minor hiccups and my stream crashing at the end but I’ll definitely experiment more with it! Thanks for tuning in today."

Tyson speaks on his first-ever multi-streaming experience. (Image via X)

Interestingly, Tyson also conducted a stream on X (formerly Twitter), which is still not as mainstream a platform for live streaming as Twitch or YouTube. Nevertheless, he managed to attract a few hundred concurrent live viewers.

X has been actively exploring its live-streaming features, a path initially ventured by none other than Elon Musk himself. He broadcasted his gameplay of Diablo 4 to an impressive audience of over 1.34 million viewers.

What did the fans say?

Multi-streaming is still in its early stages and requires further exploration. Pioneers like TenZ and Ninja have taken important steps towards achieving this goal. Regarding Tyson's recent efforts, here's what the gaming community had to say:

Fans give their take on the latest multi-streamer (Image via X)

TenZ is a Canadian-born live streamer and professional Valorant player currently under contract with the Sentinels. On Twitch, he has an impressive following of 3.7 million followers, and on YouTube, he boasts over 1.85 million subscribers.